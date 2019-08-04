County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) Trades at $18.19 After Triangle; Atria Investments Has Upped Its Union Pacific (UNP) Stake

County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) formed triangle with $19.10 target or 5.00% above today’s $18.19 share price. County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) has $122.13M valuation. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 10,640 shares traded. County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has declined 31.60% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ICBK News: 28/03/2018 – Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Makes American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Best Performing Community Banks and Thrifts in the United; 23/04/2018 – DJ County Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICBK); 14/05/2018 – South County Bank Changes Charter and Name to CalWest Bank; 16/05/2018 – County Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend; 06/05/2018 – DJ Orange County Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCBI); 21/04/2018 – DJ County Bank Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBNC); 16/03/2018 Santa Cruz County Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Payment to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – Santa Cruz County Bank Makes American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 Best Performing Community Banks and Thrifts in the United States

Atria Investments Llc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 9.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Atria Investments Llc acquired 1,798 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Atria Investments Llc holds 21,398 shares with $3.58M value, up from 19,600 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $122.25B valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC DETAILS POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL ROLLOUT ON WEBSITE; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Among 2 analysts covering County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. County Bancorp has $25 highest and $20 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 23.69% above currents $18.19 stock price. County Bancorp had 7 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sandler O’Neill upgraded the shares of ICBK in report on Monday, April 22 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group.

Analysts await County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.5 per share. ICBK’s profit will be $3.49M for 8.75 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual EPS reported by County Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Atria Investments Llc decreased Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) stake by 3,266 shares to 1,859 valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 66,534 shares and now owns 20,079 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) was reduced too.

