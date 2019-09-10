County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Comparison side by side

Both County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) are each other’s competitor in the Savings & Loans industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp Inc. 18 2.55 N/A 2.04 8.75 Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 13 8.55 N/A 0.68 20.12

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of County Bancorp Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to County Bancorp Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. County Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides County Bancorp Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.9% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0.00% 6.8% 1%

Risk and Volatility

County Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.69 beta. Capitol Federal Financial Inc. on the other hand, has 0.55 beta which makes it 45.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for County Bancorp Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Capitol Federal Financial Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

County Bancorp Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, and a 6.38% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

County Bancorp Inc. and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.6% and 76.5%. Insiders owned 17.8% of County Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) County Bancorp Inc. -1.79% 2.64% -4.49% 3.3% -31.6% 2.82% Capitol Federal Financial Inc. -2.5% 0.44% -0.2% 6.94% 10.16% 8.95%

For the past year County Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

Summary

County Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Capitol Federal Financial Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company offers remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashiersÂ’ check, and drive-in teller services; and crop insurance and milk margin products, as well as credit and debit cards. It provides its services through full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products comprising savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, auto loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans consisting of various property types, including hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Arkansas, California, and Montana. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. As of September 30, 2016, it operated a network of 47 branches, which included 37 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in Kansas and Missouri. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.