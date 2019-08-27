County Bancorp Inc. (ICBK) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Comparison side by side

As Savings & Loans businesses, County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp Inc. 18 2.35 N/A 2.04 8.75 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 14 4.34 N/A 0.77 17.85

Table 1 highlights County Bancorp Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than County Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. County Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has County Bancorp Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.7% 0.9% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

County Bancorp Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

County Bancorp Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

County Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.62% and an $20 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both County Bancorp Inc. and Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.6% and 12.3% respectively. Insiders owned 17.8% of County Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 27.32% of Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) County Bancorp Inc. -1.79% 2.64% -4.49% 3.3% -31.6% 2.82% Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. -0.68% 4.15% 2.53% 5.59% -17.2% 5.99%

For the past year County Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc.

Summary

County Bancorp Inc. beats Bancorp Of New Jersey Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

County Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company offers demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, regular savings accounts, and checking accounts. It also provides agricultural loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising conventional term loans, and lines of credit and government guaranteed loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans, such as multi-family investment properties and investment retail, office, mini-storage, and warehouse loans; and consumer and personal loans on a collateralized and non-collateralized basis. In addition, the company offers remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit, direct deposit, notary, night depository, cashiersÂ’ check, and drive-in teller services; and crop insurance and milk margin products, as well as credit and debit cards. It provides its services through full-service branches in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point; and loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Bancorp of New Jersey, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and savings, demand, and money market deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial construction, line of credit, and commercial mortgage loans for providing working capital primarily for construction, financing the purchase of an income producing property, purchase of equipment or inventory, and other business purposes; commercial real estate loans comprising loans secured by commercial or residential real property, and loans for the construction of commercial or residential investment property; and commercial and consumer loans, and home equity loans. In addition, the company offers mail, telephone, Internet, and electronic banking services. As of February 10, 2017, it operated 9 branch offices located in Fort Lee, Hackensack, Haworth, Harrington Park, Englewood, Cliffside Park, and Woodcliff Lake. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.