Country Trust Bank Upped Wal (WMT) Stake by $2.03 Million; Old Rep Intl Corp. (ORI) Holder Paradigm Asset Management Co Boosted Position by $8.37 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp. (ORI) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.73M, up from 3,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 903,537 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 20,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 307,909 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.03 million, up from 286,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.52 million shares traded or 79.94% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY’S SBRY.L AND WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA IN TALKS ABOUT 10 BLN STG MERGER – SKY NEWS; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Highlights Economic, Societal and Environmental Progress in 2018 Global Responsibility Report Summary; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN PRICE COMPETITIVENESS AND WAGES IN THE US, HAS TO WORK MORE ON INCREASING ASSORTMENT AND BEING ON TIME; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Walmart to steer clear of food-only retailing in India for now – Economic Times; 10/05/2018 – Alphabet is considering investing in Flipkart alongside Walmart – insiders explain why; 12/04/2018 – Walmart To Spend $200 Million On Store Construction, Remodeling And Technology In Florida — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- BIDDERS DISCOVER SIZEABLE TAX LIABILITIES IN WALMART BRAZIL OPERATIONS DURING DUE DILIGENCE; 30/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties, acquisition possible

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) by 9,150 shares to 93,850 shares, valued at $824.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,400 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17,428 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc holds 0.03% or 658,900 shares. Dupont Cap Corp holds 0.01% or 20,793 shares. Moreover, Blair William Company Il has 0.01% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 114,832 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 678,489 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 1,842 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 880,670 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bogle Investment LP De has 0.07% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). 4.55M are held by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. 71,836 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 778 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 0% or 42,890 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 0.02% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 48,343 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 951 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co Common (NYSE:MMM) by 22,145 shares to 65,327 shares, valued at $13.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 362,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Financial Select Etf (XLF).