Country Trust Bank Upped Schlumberger Limited Common (SLB) Holding by $592,059 as Share Value Declined; Eam Investors Lifted Its Misonix (MSON) Position

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited Common (SLB) by 3.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 15,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 469,154 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.64 million, up from 453,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 8.09M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Misonix Inc. (MSON) by 82.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 38,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.92% . The institutional investor held 84,380 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.15 million, up from 46,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Misonix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 35,910 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) has risen 40.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c; 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON); 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $408.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 4,556 shares to 35,159 shares, valued at $3.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 8,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,226 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $24,436 activity. Shares for $11,787 were bought by Dwyer Joseph P on Tuesday, June 4.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Common (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,785 shares to 216,582 shares, valued at $41.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT) by 12,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,295 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer Common (NASDAQ:AAPL).

