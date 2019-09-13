Country Trust Bank Upped Gentex Common (GNTX) Position By $454,488; Catchmark Timber Trust (CTT) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 51 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 45 sold and reduced their positions in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 34.44 million shares, up from 33.92 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Catchmark Timber Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 37 Increased: 40 New Position: 11.

Country Trust Bank increased Gentex Corporation Common (GNTX) stake by 1.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Country Trust Bank acquired 18,937 shares as Gentex Corporation Common (GNTX)’s stock rose 19.84%. The Country Trust Bank holds 1.03 million shares with $25.27M value, up from 1.01M last quarter. Gentex Corporation Common now has $7.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 1.22 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex Revenue May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Net $111.3M; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX 10% BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gentex at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Gentex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 268,851 shares traded or 44.73% up from the average. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT) has declined 17.93% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CTT News: 07/03/2018 – CTT CTT.LS SEES 35 MLN EUROS OF CAPEX, PART OF WHICH RELATED TO OPERATIONAL TRANSFORMATION PLAN; 13/04/2018 – CatchMark Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 09/03/2018 – CTT SAYS TOURLINE UNIT TO APPEAL SPANISH REGULATOR’S DECISION; 07/03/2018 CTT FY NET INCOME EU27.3M, EST. EU34.2M; 09/04/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS AB CTTS.ST – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES HAS SELECTED SFE HUMIDIFIERS ON ALL OF ITS 20 A350-900 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER; 07/03/2018 – CTT DIVIDEND GOING FORWARD BASED ON A % OF ANNUAL NET INCOME; 16/04/2018 – AURORA CANNABIS – 3-WAY AGREEMENT FOR JOINT EXCLUSIVITY ON DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA OF CTT PHARMACEUTICAL’S NOVEL, PATENTED DRUG DELIVERY TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – CTT PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EU0.38 PER SHR FOR FULL-YEAR 2017; 03/05/2018 – CATCHMARK TIMBER TRUST INC CTT.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.08; 13/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: ARI ADC BKI CTT HGV HMLP RPD

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $40,769 activity.

Real Estate Management Services Llc holds 5.64% of its portfolio in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for 799,700 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 1.79 million shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.85% invested in the company for 2.90 million shares. The Maryland-based Park Circle Co has invested 0.72% in the stock. Chilton Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 712,013 shares.

Analysts await CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.55 earnings per share, up 65.84% or $1.06 from last year’s $-1.61 per share. After $-0.62 actual earnings per share reported by CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.29% EPS growth.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust , focuses on the acquisition of timberland properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $509.18 million. It intends to acquire timberland properties throughout the timber-producing regions of the United States and, to a lesser extent, in timber-producing regions outside the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm intends to qualify as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Hikari Tsushin stated it has 2,020 shares. Smithfield reported 475 shares stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 0.04% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 552,101 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Jane Street Gru Lc owns 95,209 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Com owns 275,011 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 166,828 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 14,596 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). 388,989 were reported by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Limited has 329,267 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $37,807 activity. Boehm Neil bought $314 worth of stock. On Friday, March 29 the insider Ryan Scott P bought $12,499. The insider Chiodo Matthew bought $2,510. $12,499 worth of stock was bought by Downing Steven R on Friday, March 29. $9,985 worth of stock was bought by Nash Kevin C on Friday, March 29.

