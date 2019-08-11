Country Trust Bank decreased Caterpillar Inc. Common (CAT) stake by 5.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Trust Bank sold 10,610 shares as Caterpillar Inc. Common (CAT)’s stock declined 4.69%. The Country Trust Bank holds 168,669 shares with $22.85M value, down from 179,279 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc. Common now has $67.16B valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $119.38. About 3.69M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month North America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 25%; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR REPORTS EXECUTIVE OFFICE CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Industrial names falling after $CAT’s earnings call. Is this CAT’s warning to the world, and is more pain on the way for industrials?; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES EAME UP 23%

HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC COM (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had an increase of 10.18% in short interest. HRVSF’s SI was 395,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.18% from 358,500 shares previously. With 424,900 avg volume, 1 days are for HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC COM (OTCMKTS:HRVSF)’s short sellers to cover HRVSF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.4. About 492,260 shares traded or 57.71% up from the average. Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtnrs Management owns 0.15% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 45,500 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc reported 18,059 shares. The New York-based Kings Point Cap has invested 0.01% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Captrust stated it has 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Diversified Commerce owns 2,607 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 8,000 were reported by Fundx Investment Group Lc. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us has invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability invested in 31,193 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.08% or 5,964 shares in its portfolio. Architects holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 700 shares. Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Investment has invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 435,172 shares. Hartford Investment Co accumulated 62,852 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Rhumbline Advisers owns 943,095 shares.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 10.33 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $105 lowest target. $125’s average target is 4.71% above currents $119.38 stock price. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. The rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities on Friday, June 21 to “Sell”. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. UBS downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Tuesday, February 26 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Caterpillar Inc.’s (NYSE:CAT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Investors Should Hold Caterpillar – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “How Goldman Sachs Views Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Country Trust Bank increased Apple Computer Common (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 75,161 shares to 563,843 valued at $107.10 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Procter & Gamble Common (NYSE:PG) stake by 40,532 shares and now owns 326,606 shares. Nvidia Corp Common (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

More notable recent Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Harvest Health Has Big Plans – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Harvest Health: Weak Share Price A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Harvest Health: Fully Loaded And Ready To Launch In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green Thumb: Prefer Winning Than Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “3 Pot Stocks That Can Return Sizzling Highs for Investors – Profit Confidential” with publication date: July 29, 2019.