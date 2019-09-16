Country Trust Bank Position in General Electric Common (GE) Has Increased by $5.52 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Herald Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Ceva (CEVA) Position by $480,000 as Share Value Rose

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in General Electric Common (GE) by 59.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 551,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48 million, up from 923,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in General Electric Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 24.02 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/04/2018 – Commentary: General Electric is the only earnings report that matters right now, via @TradingNation; 24/05/2018 – NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 20/04/2018 – GE’s transportation business is valued at about $7 billion; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids, sources say [21:50 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says

Herald Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (CEVA) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Herald Investment Management Ltd sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The institutional investor held 318,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.75 million, down from 338,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Ceva Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $708.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 15,520 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 21/05/2018 – Ceva Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 7 Years; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO: BOOKRUNNERS INCLUDE BERENBERG, DEUTSCHE BANK, UBS; 26/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS IPO : BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE OVERSUBSCRIBED ON THE FULL DEAL; 07/03/2018 – CEVA First to Deliver Bluetooth® 5 Dual Mode IP; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS IMPLIED MARKET CAPITALISATION OF BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.5 BILLION AND CHF 1.8 BILLION; 07/03/2018 GCT Semiconductor Licenses CEVA Bluetooth Low Energy IP for its LTE IoT SoC; 04/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG CEVAL.S DOWN 0.2 PCT VS IPO PRICING AT 27.50 SFR/SHARE; 16/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP RAISED TO B1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Ceva Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – CEVA 1Q Adj EPS 4c

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CEVA’s profit will be $658,950 for 268.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 4,238 shares to 5,354 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Common (NYSE:MMM) by 64,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,273 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT).