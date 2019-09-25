Country Trust Bank Lifted Abiomed Common (ABMD) Position by $350,480; S Squared Technology Stake in Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Has Decreased by $953,850

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 49.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 63,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 65,100 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 128,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.32. About 71,240 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 13/03/2018 TowerJazz Announces Industry’s First Open Foundry SiPho Design Kits with Leading EDA Tool Support; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q Rev $312.7M

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Abiomed Inc Common (ABMD) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 1,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 108,279 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.21 million, up from 106,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Abiomed Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $184.58. About 166,906 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES 2019 GAAP OP. MARGIN 28% TO 30%; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for Impella CP(R) With SmartAssist(TM) and Optical Sensor; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q Net $36.8M; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for Impella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN; 05/04/2018 – ABIOMED ANNOUNCES EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5(TM) AND FIRST PATIENT TREATED AT UNIVERSITY HEART CENTER HAMBURG; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 30/03/2018 – Abiomed to Appoint New Chief Fincl Officer Todd A. Trapp

Analysts await Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 45.95% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.37 per share. TSEM’s profit will be $20.93 million for 24.15 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Tower Semiconductor Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 32,300 shares to 132,000 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Egain Cor (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 111,801 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Criteo Sa (NASDAQ:CRTO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.

