Country Trust Bank Increases Position in Conocophillips Common (COP); Sonata Capital Group Has Decreased Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $1.50 Million

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan investigated for demanding ‘cooperation payments’; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMENDED AGREEMENT AMENDS MAY 20, 2016 AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $7.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT ALL NINE NOMINEES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS – COMPANY SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – Amazon has confirmed an upcoming hardware product called Fire TV Cube that has been rumored since last year. via @cnbctech; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMAZON.COM IN TALKS WITH AIRLINE AZUL FOR SHIPPING OF GOODS IN BRAZIL; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Conocophillips Common (COP) by 4.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 12,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 288,666 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27M, up from 275,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Conocophillips Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 5.98M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for up to $1.75 Billion of Debt Securities; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips’ Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 16/05/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT REMAINS IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH CARIBBEAN PARTNERS TO REDUCE RISK OF OIL SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS – SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA moves to protect exports as Conoco seizures weigh; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ONE MINUTE AFTER 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 10, 2018

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.29 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf Fund (EFA) by 211,683 shares to 31,109 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Technology Sector Etf (XLK) by 12,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,355 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV).

