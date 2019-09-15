Country Trust Bank Increased Microsoft Common (MSFT) Holding by $337,155; Market Valuation Rose; As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Evercore Wealth Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.15 Million

Evercore Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 66.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc sold 12,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 6,241 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $577,000, down from 18,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $98.4. About 2.75M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 26/04/2018 – Opdivo Drives Bristol-Myers Growth — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP – REMAINING AUTHORIZATION WILL BE USED IN CONTINUING OPEN-ENDED PROGRAM EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 30/05/2018 – Denali Has Chosen to Exercise Early Option to Acquire Asset-Centric Vehicle F-Star Gamma Ltd; 21/05/2018 – EVOTEC AG EVTG.DE – EVOTEC MAY BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE SIGNIFICANT MILESTONE PAYMENTS AS WELL AS TIERED ROYALTIES ON EACH LICENSED PROGRAMME; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 14/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar talks about more brass knuckle tactics on drug prices, but investors shrug it off again $CELG +1%

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation Common (MSFT) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 2,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 729,626 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.74M, up from 727,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Zwj Invest Counsel has 1.59% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 219,740 shares. Redmile Group Llc holds 1.46% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 557,000 shares. Diligent Ltd Llc holds 3,615 shares. Grp Incorporated has 0.11% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Jet Invsts LP holds 10.26% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 563,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability Co holds 28 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 4,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv owns 446,603 shares. Moreover, Inv House Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 19,558 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc invested in 0.26% or 102,466 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 51.61M shares. Howe And Rusling holds 0% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) or 250 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.59 million shares. Tci Wealth reported 0.06% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Highlander Capital Management Ltd accumulated 200 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.53 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,296 shares to 38,860 shares, valued at $17.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Common (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 92,152 shares to 471,691 shares, valued at $93.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Common (NYSE:MMM) by 64,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,273 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc Common (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 8.48% or 263,016 shares. Horizon Invests Llc owns 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 32,486 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 3,948 shares. Texas-based Mcgowan Group Inc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation reported 228,184 shares. 730,554 were accumulated by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Amica Mutual Ins reported 219,996 shares or 3.73% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co has 48,643 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Winfield Associate holds 59,704 shares or 4.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Veritas Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 11.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sand Hill Global Ltd Liability reported 1.09% stake. Highlander Capital Mngmt Llc owns 31,065 shares or 2.52% of their US portfolio. Family Capital Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,200 shares. Cambridge Tru stated it has 481,521 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings.