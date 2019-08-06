Country Trust Bank Increased Its Holding in Procter & Gamble Common (PG) by $4.22 Million as Share Value Rose; Highvista Strategies Trimmed Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding by $679,500 as Market Value Rose

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 13.71% or $63.23 during the last trading session, reaching $524.56. About 785,051 shares traded or 167.01% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Second-Quarter Profit Rises 26%; Revises Full-Year Guidance; 25/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Tightens 35 Bps; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein As President And CEO And W. Nicholas Howley As Executive Chairman, Appointment Of New Board Members; 08/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP COMPLETES $500M NOTES OFFERING; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP-EXPECTS TO FINANCE DEAL PRIMARILY THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND EXISTING AVAILABILITY UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm Expects to Finance Deal Primarily Through Cash on Hand and Existing Availability Under Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – Behrman Capital Names Vincent Buffa as an Operating Partner

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Common (PG) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 40,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 326,606 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.98M, up from 286,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 5.09 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – P&G – AMENDED TERMS TO INCREASE PURCHASE PRICE THAT CO WILL PAY FROM $1.25 BLN TO AMOUNT THAT IS SUFFICIENT TO ALLOW CO TO PURCHASE ENTIRE TENDERED AMOUNTS; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Offers to Buy Back Up to $1.25B Debt Securities; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing back in house; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 selling transactions for $9.71 million activity. Henderson Robert S also sold $8.55 million worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Monday, February 11. Graff Michael sold $77,234 worth of stock.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,800 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell And Communications Adviser Limited Liability reported 990 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) accumulated 14 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). 448 were reported by Mirador Capital Partners L P. Putnam Llc holds 0.27% or 252,774 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 106 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sands Cap Lc has invested 0.06% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Blair William & Com Il invested in 166,480 shares or 0.46% of the stock. State Street Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Assetmark reported 0% stake. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 21 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw, New York-based fund reported 745 shares. First Personal owns 153 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 0.23% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 28,639 shares to 97,968 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Financial Select Etf (XLF) by 65,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,072 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C Common.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. PELTZ NELSON also sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Taylor David S also sold $2.97 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 13. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. 20,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $1.98 million were sold by Matthew Price.