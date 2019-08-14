Country Trust Bank Holds Holding in Halliburton Company Common (HAL); Shareholder Tcw Group Boosted Viacom New (VIAB) Position

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 66.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 21,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 32,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.52% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 18.49M shares traded or 391.47% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 13/04/2018 – a walk down @Viacom – @CBSNews memory lane (@FoxBusiness from august 2016 on shari redstone pushing the merger and moonves resisting); 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: ESTIMATES $500M IN SAVINGS BETWEEN 2017, 2018; 26/03/2018 – VIA: BREAKING: Nickelodeon officially parts ways with Dan Schneider. DHD reports “multiple complaints of abusive behavior against Schneider filed by members of his staff” “Under a cloud of suspicion over the treatment of some younger stars.” “Well documented temper issues for years; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say; 14/03/2018 – U.S. students walk out of class in solidarity with Florida shooting victims; 15/05/2018 – Viacom CDS Widens 14 Bps; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Cont Ops EPS 64c; 17/05/2018 – CBS and Viacom can get a lot more value from other players, says B. Riley FBR’s Barton Crockett; 10/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SEE $530M IN SYNERGIES, VIACOM $1B IN DEAL: CNBC

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Halliburton Company Common (HAL) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 46,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 563,691 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52 million, up from 516,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Halliburton Company Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.90% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.33. About 18.04M shares traded or 31.07% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Halliburton Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAL); 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Kimber Halliburton resigns as Washington County, Tennessee Director of Schools effective May 31.…; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES INT’L SERVICE PRICE INFLECTION BY LATE 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton revenue jumps 34%; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS OILFIELD LABOR MARKET IS TIGHT; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 446,893 shares to 478 shares, valued at $24,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Common (NYSE:MMM) by 22,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,327 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. Common (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westport Asset Mgmt accumulated 3,444 shares. Jennison Assoc Lc has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 8,090 are held by Personal. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Com owns 14,503 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 140,988 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 68,199 shares. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Cibc Markets Corp reported 1.30M shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 12,232 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Shelton Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Birmingham Cap Management Co Inc Al holds 84,787 shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Nomura Hldgs Inc holds 0.05% or 367,358 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0.03% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com invested 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).