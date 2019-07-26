Country Trust Bank Has Lowered Verizon Communications Common (VZ) Stake By $1.73 Million; Allstate (the (ALL) Sellers Decreased By 4.83% Their Shorts

Allstate Corporation (the (NYSE:ALL) had a decrease of 4.83% in short interest. ALL’s SI was 5.98M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.83% from 6.29 million shares previously. With 2.60 million avg volume, 2 days are for Allstate Corporation (the (NYSE:ALL)’s short sellers to cover ALL’s short positions. The SI to Allstate Corporation (the’s float is 1.81%. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.04. About 991,614 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Returned $465 Million of Capital to Holders During 1Q; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE IN ACCELERATED $400M SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ JPMORGAN; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.56% above currents $56.36 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of VZ in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, July 8. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target.

Country Trust Bank increased Blackrock Inc Common (NYSE:BLK) stake by 2,473 shares to 89,455 valued at $38.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walt Disney Common (NYSE:DIS) stake by 202,185 shares and now owns 382,550 shares. Pfizer Inc. Common (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regents Of The University Of California holds 4.34% or 35,470 shares in its portfolio. 1.23 million were reported by 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Ht Limited Liability Company owns 6,079 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa holds 0.18% or 21,072 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 147,794 shares. City Tru Fl has 1.51% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mraz Amerine And Inc owns 0.1% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,352 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Amf Pensionsforsakring has 0.5% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 845,349 shares. Mairs Pwr holds 0.09% or 119,044 shares in its portfolio. 30,000 were accumulated by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Co invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Smith Moore And Co invested in 37,842 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca reported 27,669 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Com owns 78,591 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold The Allstate Corporation shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth National Bank Of holds 76,857 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs Management has invested 0.13% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd owns 172,990 shares. Bollard Gp Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,290 shares. 694,893 are held by Edgar Lomax Va. Pittenger Anderson Inc has 30,700 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 10,932 were accumulated by Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh. Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Trustco Retail Bank N Y invested in 0.25% or 2,400 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 38,853 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Wilsey Asset owns 5.8% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 147,337 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc holds 0.01% or 1,169 shares. Arrow Financial accumulated 1,106 shares. 337,586 are held by Korea Investment Corp.

Among 6 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Allstate had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, May 29. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold”. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. Morgan Stanley maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10800 target.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property-liability insurance and life insurance business in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $33.99 billion. The companyÂ’s Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto, homeowners, and other property-liability insurance products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names. It has a 14.83 P/E ratio. It also offers specialty auto products including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; commercial lines products for small business owners; roadside assistance products; service contracts; and other products sold in conjunction with auto lending and vehicle sales transactions.