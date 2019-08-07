Country Trust Bank Has Lowered Its U.S. Bancorp New Common (USB) Position as Share Value Rose; Leuthold Group Has Lowered Universal Health Services (UHS) Position by $1.37 Million as Shares Rose

Leuthold Group Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc sold 10,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 72,401 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, down from 82,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $144.58. About 37,774 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp New Common (USB) by 7.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank analyzed 47,531 shares as the company's stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 564,941 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.23 million, down from 612,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp New Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $81.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 508,881 shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 418,761 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 175,612 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Bp Public Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 11,000 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation reported 298 shares stake. Earnest Prtn Lc stated it has 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 7,100 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Llc owns 7,010 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc has 4,800 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 6,116 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt reported 2,881 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tower Lc (Trc) reported 2,778 shares stake. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division owns 160 shares. Rampart Invest Com Ltd Liability Com holds 12,056 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 8,909 shares.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 4,648 shares to 85,066 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9,644 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mbs Etf (MBB).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 3.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $208.22M for 15.65 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.30% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75B for 11.62 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Company Common (NYSE:WFC) by 74,686 shares to 633,551 shares, valued at $30.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Post Holdings Inc Common (NYSE:POST) by 12,148 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc Common (NYSE:V).