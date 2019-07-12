Country Trust Bank Has Lifted American Water Works Company (AWK) Stake; Cullen Capital Management Cut Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Position By $16.67 Million

Country Trust Bank increased American Water Works Company (AWK) stake by 15.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Trust Bank acquired 27,077 shares as American Water Works Company (AWK)’s stock rose 13.16%. The Country Trust Bank holds 197,586 shares with $20.60M value, up from 170,509 last quarter. American Water Works Company now has $20.70B valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $117.47. About 1.03 million shares traded or 13.81% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE, A 9.6 PERCENT INCREASE; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 09/05/2018 – American Water Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 7 Days; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) stake by 24.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 129,205 shares as Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY)’s stock declined 3.37%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 400,400 shares with $51.96M value, down from 529,605 last quarter. Eli Lilly & Co. now has $107.98 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.11% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $109.82. About 6.48M shares traded or 42.08% up from the average. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 07/05/2018 – Lilly Declares Second-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY SAYS INTERESTED IN BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT INCLUDING DEALS IN IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY AND OTHER CANCER DRUGS; 04/04/2018 – LILLY: CYRAMZA® (RAMUCIRUMAB) PHASE 3 REACH-2 STUDY IN; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Raises 2018 Profit View After Quarterly Earnings, Sales Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Lilly’s migraine drug meets main goal in cluster headache trial

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 sales for $151.46 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $6.10 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) or 51,766 shares. The insider Smiley Joshua L bought $50,281. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $480,000 was sold by Zulueta Alfonso G.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Lilly Announces Changes in Senior Leadership – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lilly (LLY) Presents Post-Hoc Analyses of Phase 3 Pivotal Studies of Emgality – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Eli Lilly (LLY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Drug Stocks Getting Smashed – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AHS 2019: Post-Hoc Analyses of Phase 3 Pivotal Studies of Emgality® (galcanezumab-gnlm) Show Improvements in Daily Functioning and Reductions in Disability in Patients with Chronic and Episodic Migraine – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Eli Lilly had 15 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of LLY in report on Friday, March 22 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. J.P. Morgan initiated it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 18.68 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Siemens Ag (Adr) (SIEGY) stake by 22,685 shares to 979,940 valued at $52.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ambev Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ABEV) stake by 658,580 shares and now owns 1.50 million shares. Jp Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was raised too.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Water Employees Raise More Than $270000 in Support of Water For People – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Investing in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are These Utility Stocks Too Expensive Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works (AWK) Subsidiary Illinois American Water Acquires Alton Regional Wastewater System – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

