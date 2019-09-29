Country Trust Bank Has Increased Its Walt Disney Common (DIS) Holding by $32.80 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Share Value Rose While Willow Creek Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake by $528,105

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc sold 4,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 3,194 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350,000, down from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 30/05/2018 – Dreyfus Third Century Adds Merck & Co, Exits P&G; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Drives Sales with Premium Product; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 11/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.69 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25 Billion Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE CO PG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.18 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Walt Disney Common (DIS) by 70.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 268,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 651,381 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.02 million, up from 382,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Walt Disney Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/04/2018 – Nelson, on the other hand, has a war chest of his own, including support of employees and executives from American Airlines and Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 17/05/2018 – Suzanne Scott to head Fox News; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Investment Management Inc reported 40,900 shares. Lucas Capital owns 17,447 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Intl, California-based fund reported 3.89M shares. Hollencrest holds 0.31% or 23,046 shares in its portfolio. 17,481 are owned by Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Com. 1.11 million were reported by Kbc Gp Nv. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 15,640 shares. Atria Invests Limited Com owns 23,941 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Co invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Condor Cap Mngmt holds 1.62% or 95,109 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.86% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv owns 6,769 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Central Bancorp And has 16,383 shares. Nbt Bancorp N A reported 2.32% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bollard Group Lc owns 0.16% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 41,967 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $664.64M and $208.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 56,853 shares to 323,151 shares, valued at $9.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SST) by 58,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 335,514 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITE).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 25, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “2 P&G executives among 50 most powerful women on Fortune list – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Odd Reason the Stock Market Could Soar to New Highs – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G manager hired as CEO of coffee firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “P&G Named EPA 2019 Safer Choice Partner of the Year – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) by 4,238 shares to 5,354 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co Common (NYSE:MMM) by 64,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,273 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Fincl Bank And Tru reported 32,446 shares stake. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt has invested 3.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 70,033 were reported by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt. Sterling Mgmt reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rech & Management has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 1.51% or 15,753 shares in its portfolio. Benin Management holds 1.16% or 19,399 shares. Menlo Ltd Company holds 49,915 shares. Peddock Advsr Llc has invested 0.96% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 17,000 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated reported 24,661 shares. Wright holds 1.9% or 35,766 shares. Delta Cap Limited Liability Company holds 1.38% or 15,700 shares. Texas-based Scott And Selber has invested 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Richard C Young And Com Ltd invested 1.74% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).