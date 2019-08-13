Country Trust Bank Has Increased Conocophillips Common (COP) Holding; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Kellogg Company (K)

Country Trust Bank increased Conocophillips Common (COP) stake by 4.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Trust Bank acquired 12,903 shares as Conocophillips Common (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Country Trust Bank holds 288,666 shares with $19.27M value, up from 275,763 last quarter. Conocophillips Common now has $58.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 4.73 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘GENERALLY SPEAKING’ THE GLOBAL LNG MARKET IS OVERSUPPLIED RIGHT NOW; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ON PACE TO CUT DEBT TO $15B BY YR END: SLIDES; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS ABOUT $2.1B TENDERED AS OF MARCH 27; 16/05/2018 – RPT ANALYSIS-For Big Oil, reserve size matters less than ever; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL RESULTS OF 2018 WINTER; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 16/05/2018 – Enough global oil supplies to avoid possible disruptions in Caribbean – U.S

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Argus Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, April 5. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of K in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Consumer Edge Research. See Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) latest ratings:

06/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $67.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $56.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Consumer Edge Research Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $49.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Downgrade

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: PiperJaffray Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $69 New Target: $64 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

Kellogg Company manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $20.99 billion. The firm operates through U.S. It has a 24.72 P/E ratio. Morning Foods, U.S.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $67.89 million activity. $5.66M worth of stock was sold by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST on Monday, May 20.

The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 1.99M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – BY ACQUIRING 1/2 OF TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS, CO HAS A STAKE IN DUFIL, A LEADING MANUFACTURER & MARKETER OF PACKAGED FOODS IN NIGERIA, GHANA; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 9%-11% on Currency-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Expects 3%-4% Growth in Net Sales on Currency-Neutral Basis; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: Retired International Paper CEO John Dillon to Retire From Board; 29/05/2018 – Michigan analysis makes the business case for racial equity in new report released by W.K. Kellogg Foundation and Altarum; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Investment Results in Stake in Nigerian Food Manufacturer

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold Kellogg Company shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta reported 7,575 shares stake. Private Trust Na reported 214,340 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 140,729 shares or 0% of the stock. Dillon & Inc stated it has 8,420 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Da Davidson owns 24,335 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,045 were reported by Arrow Financial. Pzena Investment Mngmt Limited Liability has 993,660 shares. Tci Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Natixis invested in 313,445 shares or 0.11% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Com holds 3.98 million shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Research Glob stated it has 7.79M shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.61% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Moreover, Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 4,709 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 0.07% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cadence Management Limited invested in 10,741 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Country Trust Bank decreased Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND) stake by 238,918 shares to 9,592 valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) stake by 26,803 shares and now owns 1,177 shares. Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.15% or 3.41 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Com has 2.44M shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 2.59% or 81,784 shares. City owns 0.58% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 30,632 shares. Bkd Wealth Ltd stated it has 68,716 shares. Moreover, Barometer Mgmt Incorporated has 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability holds 3.73M shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 3,907 shares. Provident Investment Mgmt Inc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 199,865 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Ltd Liability Corporation has 11,803 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Eagle Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Manchester Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 2,668 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 256,151 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 0.17% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).