Country Trust Bank Has Decreased Stake in Apple Computer Common (AAPL) by $18.15 Million as Share Price Rose; Matthews International Capital Management Has Decreased Holding in Sina (SINA) as Valuation Declined

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The institutional investor held 185,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.99 million, down from 199,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 789,136 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUES INCREASED 61% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $367.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sina; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU’S LU QI TO STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT, COO: SINA.COM

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Apple Computer Common (AAPL) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 92,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 471,691 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.36M, down from 563,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Apple Computer Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $223.97. About 23.06 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – R.I.P. for real, iPhone X ‘super cycle’ Apple shipped 52 million iPhones last quarter, up 3 percent from the same time last year; 02/05/2018 – Customers remain loyal to the Apple brand and sales remain strong in China, one of the company’s most important markets; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD TO FEATURE A10 FUSION CHIP – EXEC; 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 25/03/2018 – Apple seeks to loosen Google grip on US classrooms; 18/04/2018 – AppleInsider: Qualcomm cutting jobs amidst financial woes, legal battle with Apple; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 17/05/2018 – CECONOMY CEO SAYS ALLIANCE WITH FNAC DARTY NOT JUST ANSWER TO AMAZON, BUT ALSO TO SIZE OF GOOGLE, APPLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 42,328 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,217 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 763,440 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 73,500 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 234,090 shares. Fosun Intl Ltd holds 1.96 million shares or 5.58% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Management owns 20,539 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 5,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,424 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 1,345 shares. Pinebridge Lp owns 97,689 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Korea Inv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Platinum Investment Management Ltd has 0.86% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Quantbot Technologies Lp reported 21,581 shares.

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.35M for 27.99 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 62,700 shares to 479,900 shares, valued at $17.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 768,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Common (NYSE:DIS) by 268,831 shares to 651,381 shares, valued at $80.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index (IWR) by 34,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Iboxx Inv Gr Corp Bond (LQD).

