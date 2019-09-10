Country Trust Bank Has Decreased Its 3M Co Common (MMM) Position by $4.58 Million as Valuation Declined; Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position Increased by Tegean Capital Management Llc

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, up from 183,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.56. About 776,857 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES – ENTERED INTO AIRCRAFT SALE AGREEMENT TO BUY FOURTEEN A319-100 AIRCRAFT UNDER OPERATING LEASES FROM AERCAP GLOBAL AVIATION TRUST; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co Common (MMM) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 22,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 65,327 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 87,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $168.52. About 2.72 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “3M selling military armor business in deal worth up to $116M – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Digitaljournal.com with their article: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In 3M Company To Contact The Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Dividend Stocks On Discount – September 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bert’s September Dividend Stock Watch List – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap: Board Before Takeoff – The Next 5 Years – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss AerCap Holdings’s (NYSE:AER) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.