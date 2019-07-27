Country Trust Bank Has Decreased Chevron Common (CVX) Position; Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Sentiment Is 1.09

Country Trust Bank decreased Chevron Corporation Common (CVX) stake by 8.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Trust Bank sold 12,244 shares as Chevron Corporation Common (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Country Trust Bank holds 127,950 shares with $15.76 million value, down from 140,194 last quarter. Chevron Corporation Common now has $235.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.54M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras to start binding phase to sell Africa unit; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 12 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 11 sold and decreased equity positions in Sprague Resources LP. The institutional investors in our database reported: 3.80 million shares, down from 4.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sprague Resources LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Country Trust Bank increased Cvs Caremark Corporation Common (NYSE:CVS) stake by 116,811 shares to 424,338 valued at $22.89 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Limited Common (NYSE:SLB) stake by 134,301 shares and now owns 453,973 shares. Pfizer Inc. Common (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity. 7,200 shares were sold by Ourada Jeanette L, worth $838,808 on Monday, February 4.

Among 9 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron Corp had 18 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy”. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, May 13 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch Assoc In owns 53,170 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim Comm has 3.27% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northeast Consultants stated it has 1.42% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Eagle Cap Mngmt owns 24,858 shares. Old Point Trust Financial Ser N A invested in 0.32% or 4,927 shares. Advisory Services Network invested 0.6% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smithfield Trust Comm holds 0.32% or 24,122 shares in its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Division reported 143,504 shares. 1.02M are held by Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd. Guyasuta Investment Advsr invested in 1.99% or 144,956 shares. Captrust Financial invested in 0.31% or 62,011 shares. Lvm Management Ltd Mi invested in 24,198 shares or 0.68% of the stock. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.19M shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Vision Cap Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 22,158 shares traded. Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) has declined 21.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SRLP News: 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources 1Q Net $74.9M; 14/03/2018 SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT $0.63; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources Sees 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 02/05/2018 – Sprague Resources LP Announces a revised record date and payment date for the Cash Distribution of the First Quarter of 2018; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources 4Q EBITDA $41.9M; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Backs 2018 EBIT $120M-EBIT $140M; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP – EXPECT TO GROW DISTRIBUTIONS BY 1.5 CENTS/UNIT PER QUARTER THROUGH 2019; 08/05/2018 – Sprague Resources Raises Dividend to 65.25c; 14/03/2018 – Sprague Resources LP 2017 Form 10-K Now Available; 15/03/2018 – SPRAGUE RESOURCES LP SEES 2018 OPERATING EXPENSE RANGE OF $86 MLN TO $91 MLN

Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Sprague Resources LP for 64,000 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny owns 196,582 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.02% invested in the company for 12,745 shares. The Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.02% in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc, a New York-based fund reported 174,332 shares.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $409.21 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. It has a 13.39 P/E ratio. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers.

Analysts await Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, up 37.31% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.67 per share. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Sprague Resources LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -130.00% negative EPS growth.

