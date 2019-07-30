Country Trust Bank Has Cut Kinder Morgan Common (KMI) Holding By $1.01 Million; Icahn Carl C Has Cut By $95.20 Million Its Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake

Country Trust Bank decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Common (KMI) stake by 4.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Trust Bank sold 50,335 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Common (KMI)’s stock rose 7.47%. The Country Trust Bank holds 961,773 shares with $19.25 million value, down from 1.01M last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Common now has $47.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.89. About 14.91 million shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 29/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA PREMIER JOHN HORGAN TELLS LOCAL RADIO STATION PROVINCE WILL CONTINUE WITH LEGAL REFERENCE CASE TO RESTRICT CRUDE OIL TO ITS COAST; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend By 60 Percent; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – BOARD HAS APPOINTED DAVID P. MICHELS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Icahn Carl C decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 5.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Icahn Carl C sold 1.40M shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Icahn Carl C holds 21.98M shares with $1.50 billion value, down from 23.38M last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $16.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $65.28. About 1.76M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SAYS NEXT WINTER LNG PRICES ALREADY NEAR DOUBLE DIGITS; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Green Lights Texas LNG Project, Launching Second Wave; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 314.29% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $38.61M for 108.80 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.22% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) Shareholders Booked A 75% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameron LNG says no tankers expected for Barry’s duration – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. regulators say Cheniere must improve storage tank leak response – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Natural Gas – LNG Is Making A Difference – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 85,934 shares. Swiss Bank has 728,800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Synovus Fin Corp accumulated 0% or 16 shares. 100 were reported by Peoples Financial Svcs. Cordasco Fin Net, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 125 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 134,353 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd reported 277 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.06% or 313,611 shares. Barnett And has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Highstreet Asset owns 28,807 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 5.35M shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) stated it has 212 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 500 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp stated it has 0.06% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). American Assets Inc stated it has 20,000 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 0.01% stake. Cutter Com Brokerage reported 319,308 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated owns 2.25M shares. 1.02M are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). 39,397 are owned by Tru Co Of Oklahoma. Moreover, Terril Brothers Inc has 0.09% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Convergence Investment Lc holds 95,243 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank has 0.15% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Prio Wealth LP reported 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Acg Wealth invested in 22,137 shares. Snow Cap LP reported 205,644 shares stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 25.24M shares stake. Boston Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 71,851 shares.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04 million for 23.74 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Country Trust Bank increased State Street Corp. Common (NYSE:STT) stake by 31,388 shares to 397,355 valued at $26.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Global Infrastructure (IGF) stake by 17,682 shares and now owns 172,450 shares. American Express Common (NYSE:AXP) was raised too.