Country Trust Bank Has Cut 3M Co Common (MMM) Holding; QUEBECOR ORDINARY SHARES (QBCRF) Shorts Raised By 36.5%

Country Trust Bank decreased 3M Co Common (MMM) stake by 25.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Trust Bank sold 22,145 shares as 3M Co Common (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Country Trust Bank holds 65,327 shares with $13.57M value, down from 87,472 last quarter. 3M Co Common now has $98.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $172. About 1.63M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018

QUEBECOR INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had an increase of 36.5% in short interest. QBCRF’s SI was 35,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 36.5% from 26,300 shares previously. With 4,900 avg volume, 7 days are for QUEBECOR INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:QBCRF)’s short sellers to cover QBCRF’s short positions. It closed at $24 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Quebecor Inc. operates in telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. The company has market cap of $6.22 billion. The companyÂ’s Telecommunications segment offers high-speed Internet access, mobile television , and other mobile telephony services; analog and digital cable TV services, such as video on demand, pay-per-view, and pay TV; and cable telephony and over-the-top video services. It has a 23.05 P/E ratio. This segment also provides telephony, high-speed data transmission, hosting, and cable TV services; and retails and rents DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and console games.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 21.08 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. 8,153 shares were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis, worth $1.63 million. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. Bushman Julie L also sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of stock. Bauman James L sold $3.22 million worth of stock or 16,065 shares. THULIN INGE G had sold 13,290 shares worth $2.66M.

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 22. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Friday, April 26 with “Hold” rating. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Thursday, June 27. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $18500 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Country Trust Bank increased Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) stake by 9,495 shares to 98,835 valued at $15.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc Common stake by 7,802 shares and now owns 7,905 shares. General Electric Common (NYSE:GE) was raised too.

