Country Trust Bank Has Boosted Its Roper Technologies Common (ROP) Position by $1.43 Million; Stock Rose; Echo Street Capital Management Holding in Sun Cmntys (SUI) Lowered as Valuation Rose

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Common (ROP) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 4,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,421 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.26M, up from 87,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $378.54. About 144,029 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Adj EPS $2.61; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018

Echo Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 23.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Echo Street Capital Management Llc sold 92,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 293,196 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.75 million, down from 385,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Echo Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $134.17. About 128,470 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sun Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUI); 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 06/03/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES DECLARES 1Q DIVIDEND 71C/SHR VS 67C, EST. 71C; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,231 shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 6,449 shares. Ftb Advisors reported 233 shares. Aviva Plc reported 51,767 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability reported 3,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Corp has 0% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested in 2,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Century stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Veritable LP accumulated 9,065 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 310,416 shares stake. Strs Ohio accumulated 115,944 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs has invested 0.07% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). United Cap Finance Advisers Ltd invested in 0.02% or 22,474 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Analysts await Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) to report earnings on July, 24 after the close. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SUI’s profit will be $102.46M for 29.68 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Sun Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.24% negative EPS growth.

Echo Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.68B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 979,446 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $58.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) by 39,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.16% or 161,531 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 0.14% or 2,120 shares in its portfolio. Mai Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking Corporation has invested 0.1% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 3,676 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Management Lc accumulated 153 shares. Loomis Sayles Co LP stated it has 526,465 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc holds 172,500 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 840 shares. Welch & Forbes Llc has 165,090 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. 9,200 are held by Andra Ap. The Maine-based Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Ledyard Natl Bank has 875 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 100,115 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 578,189 shares.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dj Us Real Estate Etf (IYR) by 16,408 shares to 231 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd by 362,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co. Common (NYSE:LLY).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $5.26 million activity. Stipancich John K sold $2.66M worth of stock. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought $163,483 worth of stock. $1.54 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Conley Jason.