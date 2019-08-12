Country Trust Bank Decreased Position in Chevron Common (CVX) by $1.51 Million; Illumina (ILMN) Stock Declined While Hitchwood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position by $16.43 Million

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 34.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 53,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.07 million, down from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $294. About 829,637 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION, DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO ILLUMINA’S TRANSPLANT CLINICAL APPLICATION PRODUCTS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Adj EPS $1.45; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 05/03/2018 – Illumina Health Offers GAlNSWave in Scottsdale; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Common (CVX) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 12,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 127,950 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.76M, down from 140,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Chevron Corporation Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 5.05M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO EXPECTS TO BE BREAK-EVEN AT $50 BRENT THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN APPEAL COURT AFFIRMS DISMISSAL OF SUIT VS CHEVRON UNIT; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 92 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON TRANSITION TO LOW CARBON BUSINESS MODEL

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83 million and $6.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 555,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $74.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.2% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Duquesne Family Office Limited, a New York-based fund reported 171,800 shares. Korea Investment owns 183,852 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Bessemer Grp Incorporated reported 2,406 shares. Ww Asset Management holds 9,456 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 160,249 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based Stifel Financial has invested 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Oakbrook Investments Llc has invested 0.19% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Diversified Tru stated it has 4,968 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Quantres Asset Mngmt has 1,500 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 11,150 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0.34% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.16% or 271,730 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 3,328 shares. 11,717 were reported by Bokf Na.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Swift Transportation by 146,162 shares to 806,758 shares, valued at $26.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. Common (NYSE:PFE) by 15,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 446,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation Common (NYSE:CVS).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.