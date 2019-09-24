Country Trust Bank Decreased Facebook Common (FB) Position by $342,720; Lear (LEA) Shareholder Franklin Resources Lowered Stake as Shares Declined

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Common (FB) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 216,582 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.80 million, down from 218,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Facebook Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $532.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 13.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook @cnbctech; 24/04/2018 – European Regulators Ask if Facebook Is Taking Too Much Data; 02/05/2018 – Jenny Gross: Scoop: Cambridge Analytica and SCL Group shutting down following controversies involving its use of Facebook data,; 05/04/2018 – Manager of $200 billion pension fund deletes Facebook account, citing ‘offensive’ management; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF ANY EU CITIZENS’ DATA HAVE BEEN AFFECTED BY “RECENT SCANDAL”; 08/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before the U.S. Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees Tuesday; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Rev $11.97B; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Elon Musk deletes Facebook accounts for Tesla and SpaceX; 04/04/2018 – CNN: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Congressional panel on April 11…; 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to the whistleblower Christopher Wylie

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 4,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 23,137 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, down from 27,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $118.81. About 419,031 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 04/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Lear Corp. employees volunteer time at Catholic Charities of Flint; 30/05/2018 – Ford Honors Lear Corporation at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS – GAMUT WILL ALSO ACQUIRE A MINORITY EQUITY INTEREST IN IAC AND NOMINATE REPRESENTATIVES TO BOARD; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $21.8 BLN TO $22 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor)

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $213.05M for 8.51 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold LEA shares while 152 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 52.27 million shares or 1.74% less from 53.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Management reported 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 29,500 shares. Utah Retirement reported 11,743 shares. Moreover, Harris Assoc LP has 0.93% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 3.63M shares. Marathon Asset Management LP accumulated 0.03% or 539 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has 0.02% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 528,311 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 26,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 2,496 shares. Loews has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Macquarie Grp Inc Inc Limited invested 0.01% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Moreover, Jane Street Gp Lc has 0.01% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,641 shares. The New York-based Mufg Americas Corporation has invested 0% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 38,400 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Gam Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) for 7,876 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 87,995 shares to 486,907 shares, valued at $105.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,725 shares. Noven Finance Gp invested in 0.33% or 3,350 shares. Hillhouse Cap Management Ltd has invested 1.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cohen Klingenstein Lc reported 91,372 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 26,500 shares in its portfolio. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt invested in 1,395 shares. Communication Of Virginia Va has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rafferty Asset Management Lc invested in 0.06% or 17,379 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The Maryland-based Ithaka Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 2.95% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 0.5% or 75,565 shares in its portfolio. Monetta Fincl, a Illinois-based fund reported 17,000 shares. Iowa Bank & Trust holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 5,301 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc reported 198 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,187 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chubb Limited Common by 8,019 shares to 187,827 shares, valued at $27.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 4,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Total International (BNDX).