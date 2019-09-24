Country Trust Bank Cut Its Facebook Common (FB) Stake; Synopsys (SNPS) Shorts Decreased By 4.42%

Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) had a decrease of 4.42% in short interest. SNPS’s SI was 1.89M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.42% from 1.98 million shares previously. With 1.18M avg volume, 2 days are for Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS)’s short sellers to cover SNPS’s short positions. The SI to Synopsys Inc’s float is 1.27%. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.11. About 569,701 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with IC Compiler Il and RedHawk Analysis Fusion; 05/04/2018 – Synopsys Replenishes Repurchase Authorization to $500 Million; 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution

Country Trust Bank decreased Facebook Inc Common (FB) stake by 0.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Country Trust Bank sold 1,785 shares as Facebook Inc Common (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Country Trust Bank holds 216,582 shares with $41.80 million value, down from 218,367 last quarter. Facebook Inc Common now has $532.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $186.82. About 13.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/05/2018 – READY TO MAKE SIGNIFICANT INVESTMENTS TO KEEP PEOPLE SAFE-ZUCKERBERG; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Street artist taunts Schumer over his daughter’s Facebook job; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Retailers; 12/04/2018 – Scott Stringer Says Facebook Has to Act to Restore Shareholder Confidence (Video); 19/04/2018 – BlackRock wants regulators to address unequal voting rights; 26/03/2018 – EU JUSTICE COMMISSIONER ASKS FACEBOOK IF “ABSOLUTELY CERTAIN” THAT THE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SCENARIO COULD NOT BE REPEATED TODAY; 23/03/2018 – The Sydney Morning Herald: Exclusive: In an attempt to shape the 2016 election, Facebook offered Australia’s major political; 09/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg cited economic insecurity as the source of “techlash,” on today’s Recode Decode with @karaswisher:; 01/05/2018 – Match Blasts Facebook on Privacy After Dating App Announcement; 27/04/2018 – Uganda Mulls Tax on Users of Facebook, WhatsApp Amid Questions

Country Trust Bank increased Vanguard Total International (BNDX) stake by 10,806 shares to 194,225 valued at $11.13 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Swift Transportation stake by 56,383 shares and now owns 863,141 shares. Lowe’s Companies Common (NYSE:LOW) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 18.91% above currents $186.82 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. Guggenheim upgraded the shares of FB in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Social Media Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “CryptoCorner: Market Sinks Despite Bakkt Futures Launch, Facebook (NASDAQ: $FB) Reveals Libra Basket of Currencies and SIX Debuts DLT-Based Exchange Prototype – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Four 11% To 23% Trades – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Tailwinds Will Push Facebook Stock Above $200 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.07 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05 million worth of stock was sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blue Chip Partners owns 812 shares. 1,710 are held by Eagleclaw Managment Limited Company. Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 7,676 shares or 0% of the stock. Mariner Lc holds 0.42% or 181,447 shares. Axiom International Investors Lc De accumulated 2.6% or 491,671 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited holds 0.04% or 2,091 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.4% or 4,329 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,578 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Llc accumulated 345,050 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Company reported 1.81 million shares. Plante Moran Fin Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 1,800 shares. Hodges Capital Mngmt stated it has 14,336 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 22,350 shares or 1.4% of its portfolio. Private Advisor owns 109,852 shares.

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $20.53 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 33.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.

Among 4 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synopsys has $16000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $135.60’s average target is -1.10% below currents $137.11 stock price. Synopsys had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan reinitiated Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of SNPS in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating.