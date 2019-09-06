Country Trust Bank Cut 3M Co Common (MMM) Stake by $4.58 Million; Shares Declined; Heartland Advisors Has Boosted Its Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) Holding by $5.98 Million as Share Value Rose

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (SCHN) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 260,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 671,427 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11 million, up from 411,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Schnitzer Stl Inds for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $606.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 59,981 shares traded. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has declined 20.39% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHN); 22/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Schnitzer Steel Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.42; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL 2Q REV. $559M, EST. $508.0M (2 EST.); 21/03/2018 – SCHNITZER 2Q PRELIM ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.25-$1.31 W/ TAX BENEFIT; 05/04/2018 – SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR INCLUDES TAX BENEFITS OF $0.52/SHARE ASSOCIATED TAX REFORM

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co Common (MMM) by 25.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank sold 22,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 65,327 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.57 million, down from 87,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in 3M Co Common for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $163.4. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 131,294 shares to 324,752 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 212,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,129 shares, and cut its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.43B for 15.96 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

