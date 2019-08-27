Country Trust Bank Continues to Hold Holding in Delta Air Lines Common (DAL); Anchor Bolt Capital LP Increases Holding in Novagold Res (NG)

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Common (DAL) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 30,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 385,280 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90M, up from 354,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 2.50M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: AIRLINES WON’T TRIM CAPACITY IN SUMMER TRAVEL SEASON; 23/05/2018 – China Yangtze River Delta air quality worsens Jan-Apr -ministry; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q PRASM 14.74 Cents, Up 4.3%; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1; 10/04/2018 – Investors Watching Guidance as Delta Air Lines Releases Earnings — Earnings Preview; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SAYS EXPECTING TO DELIVER EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.65 – $0.75 FOR MARCH QUARTER – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – DELTA AIR HIRES FORMER UNITED INVESTOR CHIEF STEWART FOR IR; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $9.97 BLN VS $9.10 BLN; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NG) by 69.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 514,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.81% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24M, up from 742,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Novagold Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 2.61M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 15/03/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21; 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 103,205 shares to 188,126 shares, valued at $24.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (Call) (NYSE:URI) by 568,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.26% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 1.60M shares. James Investment Research, Ohio-based fund reported 91,143 shares. Cubic Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 150,129 shares or 2.29% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na invested in 967,337 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia owns 205,228 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Shapiro Cap Mgmt reported 0% stake. Smithfield Tru has invested 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Kamunting Street Capital Limited Partnership holds 20,000 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 0.03% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 37,100 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 161,344 shares stake. Pitcairn stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 73,121 are held by Buckingham Cap. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 84,300 shares. Blackrock accumulated 35.23 million shares or 0.08% of the stock.