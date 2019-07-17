Country Trust Bank Boosted Its Holding in Post Holdings Common (POST) by $1.32 Million; Dt Investment Partners Has Boosted At&T (T) Position

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 11,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,915 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 120,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.03M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – AT&T: HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW PLANNED IPO OF SHRS OF VRIO CORP; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 13/03/2018 – AT&T rejects DOJ’s fee-hike claim

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc Common (POST) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 12,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,672 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.71 million, up from 268,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $106.81. About 371,087 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS CONFIDENTIAL SUBMISSION OF IPO AMENDMENT; 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 div forecast; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Net View To Y450.00B; 25/05/2018 – Post Holdings: All Employees Evacuated From Klingerstown, Pa., Location

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 sale for $16.25 million activity. STIRITZ WILLIAM P bought 35,755 shares worth $3.50M. On Monday, February 11 the insider CALLISON EDWIN H bought $28,157.

