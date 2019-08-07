Country Trust Bank Boosted Holding in Roper Technologies Common (ROP) by $1.43 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Abiomed (ABMD) Market Value Rose, Fred Alger Management Decreased Stake by $45.32 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc. (ABMD) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 159,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% . The institutional investor held 431,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.13M, down from 590,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $191.34. About 597,126 shares traded. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for May. 10; 02/04/2018 – Abiomed Receives FDA Approval for lmpella CP® with SmartAssist™ and Optical Sensor; 08/03/2018 DOJ Contends Abiomed Sought to Induce Physicians to Use Pumps; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 04/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5™ and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water CFO To Leave For ‘new Opportunity’ At Abiomed — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed Sees FY19 Rev $740M-$770M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $740 MLN TO $770 MLN

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Common (ROP) by 4.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 4,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 91,421 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.26 million, up from 87,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $348.05. About 186,051 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $1.37 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F bought 500 shares worth $163,483.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 99,341 shares stake. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 0.14% or 49,357 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.01% or 134,679 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Lc holds 8,075 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Caprock Group invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 298 shares. Fred Alger Management invested in 0.13% or 95,330 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Lp accumulated 526,465 shares or 0.35% of the stock. The California-based Kelly Lawrence W & Inc Ca has invested 3.87% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Brinker accumulated 0.05% or 3,851 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In owns 5,512 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Shell Asset invested in 0.08% or 10,649 shares. Woodstock Corp reported 16,503 shares stake. 10,691 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Iowa-based Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.39% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation Common (NYSE:CVX) by 12,244 shares to 127,950 shares, valued at $15.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Us Real Estate Etf (IYR) by 16,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ABMD shares while 138 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 37.49 million shares or 9.05% less from 41.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc holds 0.01% or 8,640 shares in its portfolio. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation reported 0.79% stake. Millennium Lc has 0.06% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 143,995 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 629,245 shares. Portolan Capital, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,481 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.03% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 220,186 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 3,857 shares. Apg Asset Nv has 0% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 58,706 shares. Bridgeway Cap Inc reported 10,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Invesco reported 239,601 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Company holds 0.06% or 8,147 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 25,700 shares. Gideon Cap Advsr Inc reported 1,565 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 545,242 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $233.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $7.20 million activity.