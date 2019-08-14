Country Club Trust Company Upped Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $552,235 as Valuation Rose; Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $7.00 Million as Market Value Declined

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 50,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 80,013 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.17M, down from 130,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $3.25 during the last trading session, reaching $130.17. About 6.28 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 5,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 64,787 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, up from 58,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.56. About 1.91 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net Profit Down 2.1% as Refining Income Declines; 09/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY CONTINUING TO RESTART UNITS AFTER OVERHAUL; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY TO COMPLETE UNIT RESTARTS NEXT WEEK; 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74 billion and $13.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 30,727 shares to 33,552 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 45,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.27 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tower Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 43,389 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Caprock Grp holds 37,617 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt has 10,369 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 182,237 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Sageworth Tru Co has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 8,980 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Rdl Fin Inc invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greylin Investment Mangement Inc invested in 3.46% or 110,119 shares. Allen Inv Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 162,693 shares. Fundsmith Llp owns 3.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4.60 million shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% or 6,505 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Limited Co has 4.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 167,606 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 6,063 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 1.67% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Llc reported 18,701 shares. Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0.14% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Raymond James Fincl Services Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Invest has 2.04% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Aviva Public Limited Com owns 155,808 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La reported 9,900 shares stake. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Royal London Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 168,269 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Company invested in 52,044 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Yorktown Mngmt And Inc holds 2,500 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Amp Cap owns 248,346 shares. Chilton Inv Com Lc reported 51,824 shares. Lifeplan Fincl holds 0.01% or 238 shares in its portfolio.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,869 shares to 86,703 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,187 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.