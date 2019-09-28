Country Club Trust Company Upped Position in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) as Market Value Declined; Thornburg Investment Management Has Decreased Its Seaspan (SSW) Holding by $411,093

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 102,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 323,738 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.29 million, up from 221,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 2.56 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 18/04/2018 – AIRTEL, VODAFONE LIKELY TO BE JOINT PROMOTERS OF MERGED CO; IDEA TO EXIT BY SELLING 11.15 PCT STAKE IN INDUS – CNBC TV18 CITING; 21/05/2018 – Economic Times: Airtel, Vodafone and Jio bet on blockchain to cut costs, push revenue; 27/03/2018 – FinancialExpress: Vodafone-Idea merger in final stages of approval: Govt; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes credentials as European telecoms champion; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL -BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE HAVE AGREED A CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND DIVIDEND POLICY WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPLEMENTED POST COMPLETION; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group PLC FY Pretax Pft EUR3.88B; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Vodafone Won 50 MHz of 3.4 GHz Spectrum for GBP378.2 Mln; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone to pay $21.8 bln for Liberty assets to boost European presence

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 45,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 200,912 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 246,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 304,048 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SAYS CFO DAVID SPIVAK TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES; 31/05/2018 – FAIRFAX IS SAID TO PREPARE NEW $500M INVESTMENT IN SEASPAN; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN COO MARK CHU TO STEP DOWN; 26/04/2018 – WATSA CITES SEASPAN INVESTMENT AS IDEAL DEBT AND WARRANT DEAL; 14/03/2018 – Seaspan Acquires Greater China Intermodal Investments LLC; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN SNAMES RYAN COURSON AS CFO; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN REPORTS CHANGE IN CFO; 20/04/2018 – SEASPAN HOLDER CARLYLE GROUP’S STAKE REFLECTS SERIES D PFD SHRS; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP SSW.N SAYS RYAN COURSON APPOINTED CFO; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 235,439 shares to 2.31M shares, valued at $392.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) by 529,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

Analysts await Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 55.56% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SSW’s profit will be $34.49M for 17.05 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Seaspan Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.