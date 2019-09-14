Country Club Trust Company Upped Its Fedex (FDX) Holding; As Primerica (PRI) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Walthausen & Company Has Cut Position

Walthausen & Company decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company sold 2,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The institutional investor held 132,904 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.94M, down from 135,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.41. About 146,240 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PRI News: 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA INC QTRLY SHR $1.46; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.47; 22/04/2018 – DJ Primerica Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRI); 25/05/2018 – Officer/Dir Addison Jr Gifts 407 Of Primerica Inc; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q EPS $1.46; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q REV. $459.9M, EST. $460.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Net $65.7M; 08/05/2018 – PRIMERICA 1Q OPER EPS $1.46, EST. $1.49; 19/03/2018 Primerica Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Primerica 1Q Rev $459.9M

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 4,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 21,654 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 17,564 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $174.1. About 1.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Expanding E-Commerce Capabilities With Acquisition Of P2P; 27/03/2018 – FedEx Acquires P2P Mailing Ltd. for GBP92 Million; 20/03/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: (AP) — FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX – GOODWILL CHARGE IS RELATED TO REDUCTION OF VALUE OF GOODWILL RECORDED DUE TO JANUARY 2015 ACQUISITION OF GENCO DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM; 20/03/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: SAPD Chief McManus confirms 2 packages found at the #Schertz FedEx facility in latest presser; 20/03/2018 – FDX `LEANING HEAVILY’ INTO CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES IN IT IMPROVEMENT; 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q REV. $16.5B, EST. $16.17B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 5,335 shares. Matthew 25 Management invested 8.15% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Perigon Wealth Lc invested in 0.08% or 2,066 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp accumulated 0.08% or 6,250 shares. Institute For Wealth Lc invested in 3,349 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Homrich & Berg reported 5,667 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Corp Pa reported 2,926 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. 22,418 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj has 6,000 shares. Comm Retail Bank owns 20,608 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Limited Co Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,252 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advisors Limited Co accumulated 77,830 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Howard Cap accumulated 74,396 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp reported 0.28% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is FedEx Corporation (FDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx: Attractive Valuation Despite Execution Issues And Risks – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx to Report Q1 Earnings: Whatâ€™s the Outlook for FDX Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,794 shares to 156,570 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 10,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,452 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $756.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Limited (NYSE:ESNT) by 38,710 shares to 134,690 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freightcar America Inc (NASDAQ:RAIL) by 134,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Landec Corporation (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $89.63M for 14.42 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.