Country Club Trust Company Upped First Horizon Natl (FHN) Holding by $576,212; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Salem Capital Management Cut Holding

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 5,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 95,332 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.24 million, down from 100,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.05. About 26.12M shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – RWC Asset Adds Corp. America Airports SA, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CLOUD GROSS MARGIN FLAT COMPARED TO 3Q; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft buys a start-up that wants A.I. to make conversation with humans; 09/05/2018 – Cognigo Collaborates with Microsoft AIP to Ensure Critical Data Assets Will Not Fall Into the Wrong Hands; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 74.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 44,324 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 103,631 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 59,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 3.22M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 12/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communit; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net $90.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Horizon National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FHN); 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Income $301.2M

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Salem Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.02 million and $184.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At & T Corp. (NYSE:T) by 22,936 shares to 149,268 shares, valued at $4.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (NYSE:WFC).

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 119,355 shares to 304,417 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total S A (NYSE:TOT) by 34,109 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,954 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).