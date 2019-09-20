Country Club Trust Company Upped Federated Invs Pa (FII) Holding; 7 Analysts Covering PDC Energy, Inc. (PDCE)

Among 7 analysts covering PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PDC Energy has $53 highest and $4200 lowest target. $49.25’s average target is 56.20% above currents $31.53 stock price. PDC Energy had 14 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. Imperial Capital maintained PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, September 10. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Monday, August 12 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. See PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $42.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Upgrade

30/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight New Target: $42.0000 Initiates Coverage On

27/08/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Old Rating: Underperform New Rating: Peer Perform Upgrade

27/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $48.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

27/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

27/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: Outperform New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bmo Capital

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo 53.0000

Country Club Trust Company increased Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) stake by 9.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company acquired 26,667 shares as Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII)’s stock rose 10.85%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 308,609 shares with $10.03 million value, up from 281,942 last quarter. Federated Invs Inc Pa now has $3.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 335,301 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Rev $263.9M; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors, Inc. to Acquire Majority Interest in London-based integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management from BT Pension Scheme; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q REV. $263.9M, EST. $277.8M; 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 26/04/2018 – Federated Investors 1Q Net $60.3M; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – FEDERATED WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND AN EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Federated Investors Inc. debuts new Hermes equity strategy fund – Pittsburgh Business Times – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Announces Tender Offer for Auction Market Preferred Shares – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Federated Investors, Inc. Appoints Martin Jarzebowski as Director of Responsible Investing – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s why Federated Investors and Wilmington Trust are collaborating on CITs – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Pehub.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors taps Jarzebowski as director of responsible investing – PE Hub” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company decreased Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 5,217 shares to 120,539 valued at $12.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 2,116 shares and now owns 2,667 shares. Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.76M were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 6,643 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 16,905 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of stated it has 33,700 shares. Alyeska Inv Group LP owns 507,395 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Murphy Pohlad Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 170,501 shares. Ftb Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 491 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Brandes Partners L P, a California-based fund reported 7,716 shares. Eqis, a California-based fund reported 8,353 shares. Raymond James Assoc invested in 0% or 29,639 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com holds 0% or 7,330 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 36,038 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 213,497 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII).

More notable recent PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Shares of PDC Energy Surge on Acquisition of SRC Energy Announcement – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Bulls Bet on More Upside for Amgen Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Some PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 53% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.55% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 1.61M shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.01 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. It has a 16.84 P/E ratio. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil.

Since April 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $350,500 activity. Ellis Mark E bought 10,000 shares worth $373,000. Lauck Lance had sold 500 shares worth $22,500 on Friday, April 12.