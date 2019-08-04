Country Club Trust Company Trimmed Its Total S A (TOT) Position by $1.88 Million; Centurylink Investment Management Company Decreased Stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by $329,206 as Stock Price Rose

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Total S A (TOT) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 34,109 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 123,954 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 158,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Total S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 3.99M shares traded or 131.02% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/05/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Restoration of Listing; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 10/04/2018 – Total, Aramco Sign MoU to Build Petrochemical Complex; 28/03/2018 – Contify Energy: Total Becomes a Founding Partner of the Cathay Smart Energy Fund to Invest in the New Energy Sector in China; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL HAS 40% STAKE IN ANGOLA’S BLOCK 17; 30/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE IN MONTREAL; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA – FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION IS EXPECTED IN 2019, WITH PLANS TO START UP FIRST TRAIN BY END 2023; 26/04/2018 – TOTAL RAISES MAERSK SYNERGIES ESTIMATE BY $100 MILLION: CEO; 17/05/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 62 FROM EUR 60

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $10.98 during the last trading session, reaching $707.5. About 21,873 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Iran, Israel exchange fire in direct escalation; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President; 22/03/2018 – Kaplan Closes Transaction with Purdue for the Assets of Kaplan University; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 05/03/2018 Purdue University Receives HLC Approval for Purdue Global; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – White House official mocked ‘dying’ McCain: media; 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success

Analysts await TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 13.61% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TOT’s profit will be $3.34 billion for 9.72 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by TOTAL S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.95% EPS growth.

More notable recent TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon, Shell feel the pain of natural gas glut in Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oil In Limbo As Feds Move To Cut Interest Rates – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy This Month – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Total reports Q2 miss as sharp fall in gas prices offsets production gains – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Flat, Seesaws On Demand Fears – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 53,319 shares to 448,875 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 78,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Graham Holdings (GHC) Acquires Clyde’s Restaurant Group – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Best Stocks to Buy That Make a Studentâ€™s Life Easier – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “WKMG-TV Bursts With Livestream Content During Fourth of July Broadcast Blowout – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Have a Gander at My Perfect 10 Portfolio – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,930 shares to 6,796 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc New by 6,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,293 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).