Country Club Trust Company Trimmed Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $420,168 as Share Price Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Valuation Rose, Patten Group Has Lifted Its Stake

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 16.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 3,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,449 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, down from 20,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 3.61M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.35M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox, Threatening Disney Deal; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Managed Portfolio Ser by 25,280 shares to 175,540 shares, valued at $4.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,860 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 1.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,868 shares. Mariner Llc has 0.5% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 288,258 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp has 0.83% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Price T Rowe Md holds 0.22% or 11.98 million shares in its portfolio. Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 2,741 shares in its portfolio. Jag Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Van Strum Towne Inc owns 37,927 shares for 3.46% of their portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com Ltd Liability has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Greystone Managed Investments Inc, a Saskatchewan – Canada-based fund reported 26,191 shares. Aull & Monroe Mgmt has invested 1.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Asset holds 19,877 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 448,781 shares for 4.62% of their portfolio. Edgewood Limited Liability Com owns 26,199 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.17% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 82,121 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fin Corp holds 0.09% or 344,748 shares. Hartford Inv reported 215,202 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Calamos Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.15 million shares stake. Mariner Ltd holds 0.42% or 264,933 shares in its portfolio. Jnba Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 21,827 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management holds 0.08% or 50,835 shares. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 233,731 shares. Natl Insurance Tx stated it has 136,975 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.68% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nomura holds 0.17% or 352,556 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gamble Jones Counsel owns 121,555 shares. Iat Reinsurance Com Limited stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Graybill Bartz And has invested 2.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,503 shares.