Country Club Trust Company Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Lowered by $806,442; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake Boosted by Farmstead Capital Management Llc

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 21,677 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, down from 24,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $277.37. About 476,773 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B

Farmstead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 40.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 347,255 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 247,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.34. About 1.43 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – CONTINUE TO SEE “SIGNIFICANT” TAILWINDS IN GLOBAL LNG MARKET; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 09/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 9 (Table); 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Inv House Lc has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 1.67M are owned by Commercial Bank Of America De. Guggenheim Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 18,537 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 309,227 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 2,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nokota Mgmt LP has 1.85% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Anchorage Grp Ltd Liability invested in 14.16% or 5.80 million shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap Ltd Partnership reported 423,934 shares stake. Greenwood Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 4,115 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank invested in 6,208 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 253,003 shares. Luminus Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Cap Ltd reported 26,370 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Washington, Rhode Island-based fund reported 162,031 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Norris Perne French Llp Mi reported 55,412 shares or 2% of all its holdings. Axiom Intll Invsts Llc De accumulated 92,648 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Peddock Advsr accumulated 8,918 shares. Sectoral Asset Management reported 0.15% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Prudential Fincl, New Jersey-based fund reported 958,731 shares. Axa, France-based fund reported 858,586 shares. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.04% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Centurylink Inv Management Com has 6,796 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 381,877 shares. Amg National Trust Bancorporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,113 shares. 5,747 are owned by Steinberg Asset Mngmt. Parsec Financial Mgmt holds 2,132 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,098 shares to 77,451 shares, valued at $10.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).