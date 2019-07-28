Country Club Trust Company Stake in Amgen (AMGN) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined; As Aflac (AFL) Shares Rose, Coho Partners LTD Has Lowered Position

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,703 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47 million, down from 89,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 3.07 million shares traded or 9.99% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines

Coho Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Aflac Inc. (AFL) by 20.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd sold 802,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.04M, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Aflac Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.37 million shares traded or 47.84% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC 1Q ADJ. EPS EX-YEN IMPACT $1.02; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aflac (A3 senior debt) With Stable Outlook; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 17/05/2018 – Aflac Delivers Contemporary Solutions to Improve Care for Today’s Cancer Patients; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – IN YEN TERMS, AFLAC JAPAN’S PREMIUM INCOME, NET OF REINSURANCE, WAS ¥353.3 BLN IN QTR , OR 2.6% LOWER THAN A YEAR AGO; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Rev $5.46B; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Aflac Incorporated Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 16, 2018 (AFL); 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Biondo Investment Advsrs Ltd has 0.27% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Boston Rech & Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dubuque National Bank Tru has 81,129 shares. Curbstone Mgmt has 2,720 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ifrah Incorporated has 0.16% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,217 shares. Snow Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.32% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Diligent Invsts Limited Liability Co invested in 3,669 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management holds 0.75% or 317,850 shares. Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp invested in 178,099 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Department Mb Retail Bank N A reported 765 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Umb National Bank N A Mo has 0.85% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Sunbelt Secs reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 39,544 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Com has invested 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Valmark Advisers stated it has 1,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/19/2019: MTP, ATRA, IFRX, JNJ, ABT, MRK, PFE, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: STZ, CHGG, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CAPR, GLPG, GILD, NTGN, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 68,581 shares to 221,664 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Managed Portfolio Ser by 25,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.01 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Koide Masatoshi sold $1.29M. 2,000 shares were bought by Lloyd Karole, worth $99,659.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold AFL shares while 320 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 471.73 million shares or 2.76% less from 485.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% or 47,446 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Incorporated reported 10,530 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 373,393 shares. Glenview Savings Bank Tru Dept has 9,000 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Moreover, North Star Inv Management has 0% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL). Aqr Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 8.73 million shares. 250,586 were reported by Bryn Mawr. Investec Asset Management North America Inc has 54,508 shares. Scotia Capital invested in 0.01% or 13,077 shares. 34,752 are owned by City Hldg Communication. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 2.17 million shares. Hyman Charles D owns 7,420 shares. Pittenger And Anderson owns 52,780 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Assetmark holds 0.06% in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) or 131,327 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Com has 13,082 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 19,188 shares to 789,985 shares, valued at $195.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 866,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82M shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).