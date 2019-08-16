Country Club Trust Company Raised Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $552,235 as Stock Value Rose; As Raytheon Co (RTN) Market Value Rose, Zweig-Dimenna Associates Decreased by $11.55 Million Its Stake

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 5,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 64,787 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 58,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $98.64. About 673,680 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 14 PCT TO $0.80/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES DCP MIDSTREAM, LP’S PROPOSED PREFERRED UNITS B1; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 08/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY SHUTS GASOLINE UNIT AS PLANTWIDE OVERHAUL CONTINUES

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 63,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 57,653 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50M, down from 121,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $178.55. About 416,392 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 06/03/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $73M FAA CONTRACT MODIFICATION; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Net $633M; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 20/03/2018 – Raytheon in final phase of GPS OCX software build

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.21M for 15.50 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

