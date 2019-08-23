Country Club Trust Company Raised Its International Business Machs (IBM) Position; Fairfield Bush & Company Has Lowered Position in Apple (AAPL) by $2.02 Million as Share Price Rose

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 10,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 56,122 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 66,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.52% or $9.6 during the last trading session, reaching $202.86. About 29.75M shares traded or 13.46% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 11/04/2018 – APPLE CUTS ORDERS FOR HOMEPOD AMID POOR SALES: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 11/04/2018 – OLIVER SCHUSSER PROMOTED TO HEAD OF APPLE MUSIC: VARIETY; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 30/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Rumors suggest Apple could acquire `all or parts of’ media company Condé Nast; 25/05/2018 – Volkswagen to Join Apple For Autonomous Project; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Apple is working on touchless gesture control and screens that curve inward gradually from top to bottom for; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 16.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 11,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 77,451 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93 million, up from 66,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $130.62. About 2.15 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 24/05/2018 – IBM and Crédit Mutuel Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership to Build the Bank of Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – IBM Provides New GAAP and Operating Results for 2016 and 2017, Reflecting Reporting Change; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS WILL REDUCE SHARE COUNT BY ABOUT 2 PCT ANNUALLY THROUGH SHARE BUYBACKS IN LONGER TERM MODEL; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 04/04/2018 – IBM Joins the Sovrin Foundation as a Founding Steward; 17/04/2018 – $IBM numbers. Down 5% after hours on the report; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Trust invested in 0.21% or 14,781 shares. Moneta Invest Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 724,231 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Co reported 1,973 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank reported 15,575 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management invested in 0.16% or 34,150 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 1.58M shares. Premier Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 0.51% or 15,270 shares. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd stated it has 8,327 shares. Rmb Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 7,049 shares in its portfolio. 12,437 are owned by Dorsey Whitney Trust Communications Limited Liability. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 597,931 shares. M Securities accumulated 5,893 shares. Hamel Assocs Inc holds 3,030 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Capital City Co Fl holds 0.65% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,825 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,755 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 10,953 shares to 26,094 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,573 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jag Capital Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.57% or 18,439 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 5.15 million shares. Pennsylvania Tru reported 7,706 shares. State Teachers Retirement System holds 6.96 million shares. Berkshire Money Mgmt stated it has 0.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 3.12% or 131,549 shares. Mar Vista Inv Partners Ltd reported 3.57% stake. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca stated it has 5.3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cap Research Investors holds 0.33% or 5.49M shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Lc invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valueworks Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Johnson Fincl Group Incorporated holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 86,315 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.7% stake. Captrust Advisors accumulated 277,050 shares. Kj Harrison And invested 3.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).