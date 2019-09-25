Country Club Trust Company Raised Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding by $368,000; Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Valuation Declined While Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Cut Position by $3.15 Million

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 23,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $750,000, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.19. About 1.35M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 18,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 36,586 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, down from 55,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $458.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $4.5 during the last trading session, reaching $176.05. About 8.17M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Rocket Internet’s Pakistan ecommerce platform Daraz; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE’S NO LONGER SHORT ALIBABA; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Health Information Technology: To Acquire Alibaba Holding Unit Ali JK Medical Products for HK$10.6 Billion; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 18/03/2018 – Japanese retailer teams with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 09/04/2018 – ALIBABA’S MA: INNOVATION ONLY WAY TO SOLVE PROBLEMS OF TODAY

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 36.08 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 20,783 shares to 283,634 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,657 shares, and cut its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).