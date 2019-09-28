Country Club Trust Company Position in Walmart (WMT) Has Trimmed by $687,610; Discovery Capital Management Stake in Cameco (CCJ) Lifted by $926,000 as Valuation Declined

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 92,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.41M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.15M, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 1.15M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 6,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 191,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.21 million, down from 198,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.27 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 29/03/2018 – Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon Announced the China Launch of the Program, Called Project Gigaton, in a Speech at Tsinghua University; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – FLIPKART’S BOARD MAY BE INCREASED TO 9, WHICH ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR WOULD BE APPOINTED BY WALMART WITH APPROVAL OF MAJORITY OF FLIPKART DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – WALMART – CO, SAM’S CLUB TO RESTRICT INITIAL ACUTE OPIOID PRESCRIPTIONS TO 7-DAY SUPPLY, WITH UP TO 50 MORPHINE MILLIGRAM EQUIVALENT MAXIMUM/DAY; 16/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon barrel toward a warehouse arms race in India; 08/03/2018 – WALMART ASSOCIATES IN CALIFORNIA TO GET $34M IN CASH BONUSES; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end; 09/05/2018 – Naspers Sells 11.18% Stake in Flipkart to Walmart for $2.2B; 20/04/2018 – MCDONALD CEO EASTERBROOK HAS BEEN NOMINATED TO WALMART’S BOARD

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stoneco Ltd by 1.70M shares to 2.24M shares, valued at $66.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1.

