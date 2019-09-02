Country Club Trust Company Position in Merck & Co (MRK) Cut by $360,552 as Stock Price Rose; Holder Viking Global Investors LP Upped Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Holding

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 4,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 163,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.59M, down from 167,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 6.48 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS RECEIVES FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB IN NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER IN JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 23/04/2018 – Merck Receives Patent for CRISPR Technology in China; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) by 135.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 759,986 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.18% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.18 million, up from 560,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Wellcare Health Plans Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $270.74. About 210,265 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 15/03/2018 – Harmony Health Plan’s Mobile App Offers Convenient Healthcare Information for Members; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5 BLN IN CASH; 06/03/2018 – OHANA HEALTH PLAN – OHANA HEALTH PLAN IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN CCS SERVICES UNDER A NEW TWO-YEAR CONTRACT ON JULY 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 40c-50c to 2019 Adj EPS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare buys Meridian on direct talks – source [23:57 BST29 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 13/03/2018 – CARE1ST HEALTH PLAN ARIZONA INC SAYS CONTRACT WITH AHCCCS TO COORDINATE PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES IN CENTRAL AND NORTH GEOGRAPHIC SERVICE AREAS; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold WCG shares while 132 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 48.09 million shares or 8.86% less from 52.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 16,080 shares. Psagot Inv House Ltd reported 9,822 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 35,233 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.25% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). First Mercantile Tru, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1,685 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 20,416 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.03% or 18,817 shares. The New York-based Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 2,232 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Everence Capital Mgmt has invested 0.05% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited holds 2,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. York Capital Mgmt Glob Advsrs Limited accumulated 0.28% or 23,000 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0.05% or 31,386 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.06 million shares to 3.07M shares, valued at $480.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.40 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.77M shares, and cut its stake in Moderna Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.32% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 20,445 shares. Granite Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Maryland Capital Management has 51,732 shares. Principal Group Inc accumulated 7.26M shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com invested in 228,081 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc reported 233 shares. Coastline has 68,644 shares. Hodges Management Inc owns 58,453 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moreover, Synovus has 0.52% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 65,808 are held by Beech Hill. Tompkins Fin reported 55,019 shares stake. Cap Global Invsts reported 7.19 million shares. Legal General Public Ltd has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Acg Wealth has invested 0.23% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

