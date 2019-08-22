Country Club Trust Company Lowered Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Position; Itron (ITRI) Shorts Up By 14.04%

Country Club Trust Company decreased Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) stake by 85.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company sold 29,975 shares as Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC)’s stock rose 3.57%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 5,025 shares with $207,000 value, down from 35,000 last quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure Cor now has $3.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 570,519 shares traded or 13.71% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 16/05/2018 – All Six MIC Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Strongly Disagrees With ISS Recommendation to Vote Against Three of Six MIC Directors; 16/05/2018 – SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline — MIC; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP MIC.N – HAVE ENGAGED WITH MOAB CAPITAL ON NUMEROUS OCCASIONS; 09/04/2018 – Adam Longo: Breaking right now, the New York Times is reporting the FBI just raided the offices of President Trump’s lawyer Mic; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 07/05/2018 – MIC: GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR CO.’S SLATE; 23/04/2018 – Aligned Energy Announces New Strategic Investment by Macquarie Infrastructure Partners; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Urges Stockholders Vote for All Six Director Nominees Standing for Reelection; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker

Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) had an increase of 14.04% in short interest. ITRI’s SI was 1.11M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.04% from 977,500 shares previously. With 383,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI)’s short sellers to cover ITRI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $68.62. About 432,475 shares traded or 36.53% up from the average. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 21/03/2018 – ITRON – SIGNED A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH CITY OF ROSEVILLE, CALIFORNIA, TO MODERNIZE ITS ELECTRICITY AND WATER SYSTEMS WITH OPENWAY RIVA IOT SOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $33.89 million activity. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 4,675 shares worth $224,547.

More notable recent Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Itron (ITRI) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Itron, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ITRI) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Itron (ITRI) Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Raises Outlook – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Itron (ITRI) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Itron (ITRI) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron has $7500 highest and $60 lowest target. $68.80’s average target is 0.26% above currents $68.62 stock price. Itron had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, February 28. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Itron, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset L P reported 5,906 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Whittier invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 22,314 shares. 14,591 are owned by Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.01% or 5,460 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0% or 4,812 shares. Raymond James Finance Serv Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Water Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 32,055 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Washington Trust Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Pinebridge Lp holds 0.04% or 40,719 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 47,640 shares. Swiss Bancshares owns 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 64,700 shares.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.79 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It has a 44.33 P/E ratio. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Among 2 analysts covering Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Macquarie Infrastructure has $5100 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 19.33% above currents $38.13 stock price. Macquarie Infrastructure had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) earned “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

Country Club Trust Company increased Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 6,987 shares to 43,327 valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN) stake by 44,324 shares and now owns 103,631 shares. International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Llc reported 970,100 shares. Country Club Tru Communication Na reported 5,025 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Lc stated it has 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Knott David M holds 2.89% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) or 175,900 shares. Camelot Portfolios Llc reported 7,155 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt accumulated 314 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% or 3,624 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Naples Glob Limited Liability Corporation invested in 40,109 shares. Opus Capital Gru Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 24,606 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 10,879 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 20,362 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Group stated it has 1,392 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 512,061 are owned by Asset. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).

More notable recent Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Macquarie Infrastructure Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MIC) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) CEO Christopher Frost on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There An Opportunity With Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) 39% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s (NYSE:MIC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.