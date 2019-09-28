Country Club Trust Company Lowered Its Walmart (WMT) Holding by $687,610; Shares Rose; Glenmede Trust Company Na Increased Position in Clorox Co (CLX) as Valuation Rose

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 101.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 59,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 118,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.11M, up from 58,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $152.68. About 880,335 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Gross Margin Fell 120 Basis Points to 42.8%; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 15/05/2018 – Clorox at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 6,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 191,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.21M, down from 198,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.45. About 3.27 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 12/04/2018 – WMT FLORIDA INVESTMENT PART OF CO’S CAPEX GUIDANCE FOR FY `19; 29/04/2018 – Advent Could Take 80% Stake in Walmart Brazil; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Walmart to buy India’s Flipkart for $16 bln; 08/05/2018 – FOCUS-Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO REQUIRE E-PRESCRIPTIONS FOR OPIOIDS BY 2020; 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Walmart Rtgs Unaffected By Sale Of British Unit; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- AT LEAST ONE BUYOUT FIRM PLANS TO BREAK UP WALMART’S BRAZIL OPERATION FOR EVENTUAL RESALE, IPO OF DIFFERENT BANNERS; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: After Flipkart Deal Closes, Walmart, Flipkart, Certain Minority Shareholders Plan to Enter Into Agreement –SEC Filing; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Announces 2018 Formal Business and Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Voting Results

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Inc reported 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bessemer Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 18,434 shares. Voloridge Limited Co reported 0.06% stake. Northeast Inv owns 100,860 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wetherby Asset, a California-based fund reported 4,475 shares. Andra Ap holds 47,400 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Harvey Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.3% or 11,801 shares. Jensen Investment Mngmt owns 34,470 shares. Private Company Na holds 4,680 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.09% or 44,064 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc stated it has 6,828 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Benjamin F Edwards holds 14,054 shares.

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 22,704 shares to 30 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Manufacturing Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) by 1.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barclays warns on Clorox – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clorox Is Raising Its Dividend Too Slowly – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Burt’s Bees takes strong stand on climate change in new ad campaign – Chicago Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox Has a Rough Earnings Report: Is It Time to Buy? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 11,613 shares to 76,132 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07 billion for 27.42 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.