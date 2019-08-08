Country Club Trust Company Lowered Its Kohls (KSS) Position by $524,348 as Stock Price Declined; Waddell & Reed Financial Has Cut Holding in Humana (HUM) as Shares Rose

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 8.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 7,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 84,326 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, down from 92,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.06. About 1.34 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – OUTSTANDING DEBT REDUCED $500 MLN IN QTR; 02/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS $300M CASH TENDER OFFER FOR SOME NOTES & DEBS; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 13/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $72 TARGET PRICE; 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 38.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 53,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 86,860 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.11M, down from 140,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $293.94. About 163,193 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – Humana-led Consortium To Acquire Privately Held Curo Health Services In $1.4 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M; 29/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walmart is in early stage acquisition talks with Humana – Dow Jone; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA: DEAL NOT TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/05/2018 – Humana’s Maria Hughes named to BLACK ENTERPRlSE’s 2018 Top Executives in Corporate Diversity List; 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s New Shelf Registration

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 561,901 shares to 7.61 million shares, valued at $433.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 27,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Core Laboratories N V (NYSE:CLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mgmt Company owns 19,301 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 3,052 shares. Mackenzie Corp reported 52,672 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.75% or 3.11M shares. 143,605 were reported by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Gyroscope Mgmt Llc owns 0.12% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 1,249 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 17,430 shares. Hbk Investments Lp holds 99,200 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 110 shares. Westpac Banking Corp invested 0% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 766 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.67% or 203,300 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 142,343 shares. Pggm owns 23,000 shares. Cleararc owns 0.16% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 3,291 shares.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,155 shares to 164,296 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $1.56 earnings per share, down 11.36% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $258.43M for 8.02 P/E if the $1.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). France-based Fund has invested 0.15% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 386,037 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.1% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 155,745 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership invested in 217,153 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 1,047 were reported by Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Riverhead has 0.2% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 71,894 shares. Oarsman Cap stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Pension Serv has 250,021 shares. Kemnay Advisory holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 15,929 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.18% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Regions Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 13,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock.