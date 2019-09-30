Country Club Trust Company Lifted United Parcel Service (UPS) Position; Life Storage (LSI) SI Decreased By 21.5%

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) had a decrease of 21.5% in short interest. LSI’s SI was 1.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.5% from 1.97 million shares previously. With 414,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)’s short sellers to cover LSI’s short positions. The SI to Life Storage Inc’s float is 3.36%. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.68. About 180,552 shares traded. Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has risen 2.48% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSI News: 19/03/2018 – Life Storage Deal With Activist Litt Could Put Company in Play; 02/05/2018 – Life Storage 1Q Net $33.9M; 19/03/2018 Life Storage, Inc. Announces Changes to the Board of Directors Including the Appointment of Two New, Independent Directors and; 19/03/2018 – Life Storage In Cooperation Agreement With Land & Buildings; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE INC – COMPANY HAS ENTERED INTO A COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH LAND & BUILDINGS; 19/03/2018 – LIFE STORAGE BOARD NAMES CEO TO BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Life Storage Names CEO David Rogers to Board; 02/05/2018 – Life Storage Sees 2018 EPS $3.12-EPS $3.19; 02/05/2018 – Life Storage 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 02/05/2018 – Life Storage 1Q Rev $133.1M

Country Club Trust Company increased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company acquired 11,613 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 76,132 shares with $7.86 million value, up from 64,519 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $102.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $119.76. About 1.43M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – UPS TO WORK WITH CUSTOMERS TO MINIMIZE IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAINS; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 26/04/2018 – UPS reported higher first-quarter net profit on Thursday; 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 26/04/2018 – UPS – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Voluntary Retirement Incentive To Eligible U.S.-Based Management Employees; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pacific Mngmt owns 9,884 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 7,142 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Palouse Capital Incorporated holds 1.46% or 39,189 shares. The Tennessee-based Laffer Investments has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 30,993 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Nomura reported 31,454 shares stake. 134,745 are owned by Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership. Shell Asset Management Company holds 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 121,862 shares. Northeast Consultants Inc invested in 2,281 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il owns 73,791 shares. 55,896 were reported by Hamel Associates. Hussman Strategic reported 10,000 shares stake. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 3,074 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Communications holds 20,845 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Inc Ca accumulated 0.05% or 2,700 shares.

Country Club Trust Company decreased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 2,116 shares to 2,667 valued at $498,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 298 shares and now owns 5,657 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. The company has market cap of $4.93 billion. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. It has a 23.65 P/E ratio. The Firm serves both residential and commercial storage clients with storage units rented by month.

Among 4 analysts covering Life Storage (NYSE:LSI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Life Storage has $11000 highest and $10100 lowest target. $106.75’s average target is 1.01% above currents $105.68 stock price. Life Storage had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, August 21. The stock of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, September 17. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 0 investors sold Life Storage, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2,256 shares or 0.00% without change from 2,256 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI). Grimes And stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).