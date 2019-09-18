Country Club Trust Company Lifted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding; Pioneer Investment Management Decreased By $789,019 Its Agco (AGCO) Holding

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Agco Corp (AGCO) stake by 42.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 10,247 shares as Agco Corp (AGCO)’s stock rose 9.91%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 13,727 shares with $1.07 million value, down from 23,974 last quarter. Agco Corp now has $5.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 363,720 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Brazil soy boom spells bumper year for agricultural equipment; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to inaugural agricultural equipment term ABS transaction originated by ACGO Finance; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Sales $9.3B

Country Club Trust Company increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Country Club Trust Company acquired 11,500 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)'s stock declined 11.07%. The Country Club Trust Company holds 23,000 shares with $750,000 value, up from 11,500 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $19.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Agco has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $79.20’s average target is 3.95% above currents $76.19 stock price. Agco had 14 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, September 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 11. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Friday, September 6 to “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, May 14 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 EPS, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.76M for 23.52 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) stake by 17,382 shares to 102,292 valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) stake by 155,647 shares and now owns 430,467 shares. Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Country Club Trust Company decreased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 917 shares to 20,969 valued at $7.63M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (ITR) stake by 186,347 shares and now owns 122,246 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.